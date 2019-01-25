Olympic champion skier Gisin injures knee in Super-G

Berlin, Jan 27 (IANS) Swiss Olympic champion skier Michelle Gisin suffered a knee injury in the World Cup Super-G and may miss the world championships.

Gisin, 25, who won the women’s super combined at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, injured her right knee and was returning to Switzerland for examinations, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Detailed information on the severity of the injury and how long Gisin will be out will only be available afterward,” the Swiss team said on Saturday

Gisin may miss the world championships which start in Are, Sweden, in 10 days.

