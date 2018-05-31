Omar Abdullah to be NC Vice President

Srinagar, June 5 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir’s National Conference on Tuesday named former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as its Vice President.

He had so far been the party’s Working President.

A statement issued by NC said that Abdullah has been nominated as the Vice President of the party, which will henceforth have only one Vice President.

It said the nomination has been approved by party President Farooq Abdullah.

NC also nominated other party functionaries such as state and central secretaries, district presidents etc.

–IANS

sq/vd