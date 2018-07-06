Omar accuses BJP, PDP of hypocrisy and double-speak

Jammu, July 9 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the situation in the state was alarming and urged Governor N.N. Vohra to restore normalcy in the Kashmir Valley.

Addressing a daylong convention of the women’s wing of his National Conference party Omar said: “In 2014 the state witnessed near normal activity, the past over three years’s misrule has brought miseries to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, who were denied justice and deprived of development and accountable administration”.

The Vice President of National Conference alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has resorted to hypocrisy while Mehbooba Mufti kept herself engaged in double speak.

“After three years of opportunistic bonhomie they were now indulging in publicly mud-slinging,” he alleged.

He said Mehbooba Mufti was now seeking just one inch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “56 inch chest” for Kashmir.

“What stopped her in seeking justice for Jammu and Kashmir during several visits of Narendra Modi to Jammu, Srinagar and Ladakh. Instead, the PDP chief went out of way in heaping praises on Modi,” he added.

Omar alleged that the BJP was now crying hoarse over discrimination with Jammu and Ladakh during the past three years.

“Why didn’t any of its members or ministers rake up these issues during their partnership with the PDP, they including the Deputy Chief Minister preferred to be silent and now they were yelling the slogan of discrimination,” he said.

–IANS

sq/ahm/vm