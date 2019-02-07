Omar, Mehbooba condemn killing of CRPF personnel, blast PMO

Jammu, Feb 14 (IANS) The terror attack in which 43 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir has been condemned by two former Chief Ministers, while the Jammu traders’ body called for a shutdown on Friday.

In the worst terror attack in the state since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, killing troopers and leaving the security establishment stunned.

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), headed by Rajesh Gupta, has called for a shutdown in Jammu on Friday to condemn the attack and show solidarity with the the martyred troopers’ families.

“This should open our eyes. If we continue to take beatings like this, then we are showing disrespect towards the martyred jawans,” Gupta told IANS.

Condemning the attack, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir.”

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack. Mufti said in a statement posted on her Twitter page, “Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura. Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?”

Both Abdullah and Mufti took strong exception to a statement made by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office.

Singh said on Thursday, “It’s a dastardly act done out of desperation. I call to question those who while living in India and describing themselves as mainstream Kashmir politicians tend to be apologetic about these terror activities sponsored from across the Indian soil.”

Reacting to Singh’s statement, Abdullah said on Twitter, “Shame on this apology for a minister! Mainstream Kashmiri politicians condemned the attack hours before the PM even got around to saying anything. This man has the audacity to play politics with the dead & injured CRPF soldiers.”

Mufti said on Twitter, “I beg to differ. As MoS PMO, prudence deems it necessary that you enquire about the security lapse. Instead you’re using it as an opportunity to berate us. No regard for solemnity of the occasion. Why discredit us when the fault lies in your refusal to address the problem?”

