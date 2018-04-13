Omung Kumar proud of Mary Kom’s CWG title win

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Director Omung Kumar, who helmed a Bollywood biopic on star Indian boxer M.C. Mary Kom, is proud of her gold medal win in the women’s 48 kg category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast.

The boxer won on Saturday.

Mary Kom was closely associated with Kumar’s film, which saw Priyanka Chopra play the boxer on reel, and won a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

“It is unbelievable that each time you see Mary Kom in a different phase of life, you know that she is going to do it. I know her for a long time now because of the biopic I made on her,” Kumar said in a statement.

He calls her a “young girl”.

“We call her a girl since she’s so petite but the power that she possesses is simply mind-blowing. When she goes into the ring, she is a tigress. We are so proud of her.”

