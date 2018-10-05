Omung Kumar to celebrate birthday in Goa

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Omung Kumar is escaping to Goa to celebrate his birthday on October 8.

Having finished with designing the “Bigg Boss” set and his other commitments, the filmmaker has plans to celebrate his special day in Goa with his wife and production designer Vanita Kumar.

The celebrations are going to be double for him as he also has plans to inaugurate a home interiors store named Bioscopewalli along with Vanita on his birthday. The store will showcase creations for home decor catering to a niche market located at Marbella Guest House in Goa.

“Vanita and I will bring in my birthday celebration with the inauguration of her new store Bioscopewalli which we will be opening together in Goa. Bioscopewalli is an expression of Vanita’s love for art and cinema,” Omung said in a statement.

“We borrowed the name of the store from the childhood memories we have had of looking through a bioscope and being amazed at the colours and patterns. Bioscopewalli is Vanita’s idea at playing the narrator,” he added.

The husband and wife also have an online store with the same name.

