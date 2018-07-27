On course for election win, claims Zimbabwe opposition leader

Harare, July 31 (IANS) Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Nelson Chamisa claimed on Tuesday that the election results were turning out in his favour, pending official confirmation, while incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa showed optimism regarding the whole election process.

Mnangagwa, the ex-vice President who was brought to power in 2017 when long-serving leader Robert Mugabe was ousted, and Chamisa are the two frontrunners in the country’s first presidential election in 37 years.

“Winning resoundingly. We now have results from the majority of the over 10,000 polling stations. We’ve done exceedingly well,” Chamisa, who leads the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), said on Twitter.

He is a 40-year-old lawyer and pastor whose only experience of power was a stint as a minister in a coalition government several years ago.

“Awaiting ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) to perform their constitutional duty to officially announce the people’s election results and we are ready to form the next government,” Chamisa added.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa on his Twitter account, said: “I am delighted by the high turnout and citizen engagement so far. The information from our reps on the ground is extremely positive! Waiting patiently for official results as per the Constitution.”

Mnangagwa, a longtime Mugabe aide and head of the ruling Zanu-PF party, is a dour former spy chief known as “the Crocodile” for his reputation for ruthless cunning.

The official results are expected to be revealed between Friday and Saturday.

The Zimbabwe Election Commission said it had not seen any evidence of rigging or cheating. International observers said they had seen few problems other than some poor organisation in places, according to the Guardian.

