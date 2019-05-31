On day one, Amit Shah’s focus remains Kashmir

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) On the first day after assuming charge as Home Minister, Amit Shah’s primary focus remained the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

While he was briefed on the situation in the Kashmir Valley by Director, Intelligence Bureau, Rajiv Jain and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Shah also had a 15-minute-long, closed-door meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The situation in the state, which is presently under President’s rule, continues to be tense but under control.

Sources said that Home Ministry’s Internal Security Department and the Jammu and Kashmir Affairs division had earlier prepared special notes to be placed before the new Home Minister. The Jammu and Kashmir division deals with counter-terrorism, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and coordination between various ministries including Defence and External Affairs.

In the evening, Malik discussed security matters with Shah. “I had a brief discussion with the Home Minister on the law and order situation in the valley as well as on the border areas,” Malik told reporters after the meeting.

Sources said that Amit Shah had a joint meeting with Secretaries and heads of various divisions ranging from Border Management to Internal Security. From Monday onward, he HM would be meeting the chiefs of para-military forces including the Border Security Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal, the Central Industrial Security Force and other police organisations.

Shah will also take stock of the Delhi Police which come directly under control of the Ministry. A reshuffle at the top being expected in the Delhi Police.

Sources said that Shah also expressed concern over Maoist violence and also discussed activities of Jihadi groups, particularly about those active in Kerela and adjoining states in south India.

“He (HM) would also review central security cover provided by the MHA to VIPs and private persons. A lot of budget is being spent on providing central para-military cover to individuals,” said a source.

After a long time, since L.K. Advani, the former Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister (1998-2004), the Ministry seems to be abuzz with a lot of activity and media attention.

On the very first day, several Governors of state and the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand met Shah in his North Block office.

“Certainly Shah is a decisive man. He will take decisions on many fronts and would certainly try to improve situation in the Kashmir valley, and also in the areas affected by left wing extremist violence,” said a former BSF chief.

