On Women’s Day, reaffirm pledge to ensure safety of females: President

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday urged every citizen of this country to reaffirm the pledge to ensure safety and respect for women on the eve of International Women’s Day to be celebrated on Sunday.

The President also congratulated all women in his message.

“This day is an occasion to show respect to women for their crucial role and untiring efforts in building better society, nation and world,” Kovind said in his message.

He also said that this is an occasion to highlight the exceptional accomplishments through which women have made a mark in every walk of life and displayed their efficiency, dedication and commitment.

“Let us reaffirm our pledge to ensure safety and respect for women, so that they can move forward unhindered according to their wish in the direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations,” the President said.

–IANS

nks/arm