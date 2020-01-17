Once CM’s blue eyed boy, Kerala top cop’s future in jeopardy

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (IANS) Jacob Thomas, the senior most director general of police in Kerala was once the blue eyed boy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. After the two fell out, he got a shock on Wednesday when news surfaced that a recommendation has been made to demote him to the rank of additional director general of police.

The Vijayan government on Wednesday received a report from Chief Secretary Tom Jose stating that Thomas had violated the All India Service Rules and had written a book.

The government will now ask for an explanation from Thomas which would be sent to the Union Ministry of Personnel for further action. If he is demoted, it would be the first time in the history of Kerala Police that a DGP will be demoted.

Reacting to the news, Thomas, currently managing director of an ailing state public sector unit Metal Industries Ltd, said that he has no idea of what’s going on.

“Even if I am demoted to the post of an ordinary Sub Inspector of Police, I have no issues, as that post also is a very good post,” said Thomas.

Thomas was appointed Director General of Police (DGP), the same day Vijayan assumed office in May, 2016 and was given the plum post of the Vigilance Director, a post that the Oommen Chandy-led Congress government did not give him.

But a year later relations between Vijayan and Thomas soured and he was suspended in December 2017. It was after a long drawn legal battle that he was reinstated in August last year and was given the present post of managing director of one of the state public sector units that is struggling to keep afloat.

Thomas also has a few cases against him which include criticising the government on its handling of the Ockhi disaster, writing a book without permission and charges of corruption over buying a dredger when he headed the Ports Department.

Thomas is due to retire from service on May 31 and with this new development it could well be the start of yet another legal battle as previously he had moved the court and got himself reinstated last year.

–IANS

