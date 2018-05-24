One bomber in Canada Indian restaurant attack may be woman: Police

Mississauga (Canada), May 30 (IANS) One of the two bombers of an Indian restaurant in this Toronto suburb that left 15 injured last week, was likely a woman, according to Regional Police Superintendent Rob Ryan.

Although police initially said that the two attackers, who put a homemade bomb at the Bombay Bhel restaurant on May 24 were men, Ryan told a news conference on Tuesday that “investigators now believe one suspect could be a woman”.

“There is evidence that has come to light through witnesses and some other video that leads investigators to believe that it just may not be a male,” he added.

“Suspects went to great length to hide their identities,” he said. However, he did not make it clear which of the two persons captured in the surveillance video released by police, was thought to be a woman.

The pictures circulated by the police showed both with their faces covered with cloth and the hoods of their jackets pulled over their head.

While Ryan did not provide any further information at the news conference about the improvised explosive device beyond calling it “homemade”, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said that according to the police, it contained nails, “suggesting it was likely intended to maximise injuries”.

Police agencies in the region were still looking for the two suspects and “it is a complex case and is going to take time to solve”, Ryan said.

Ryan said that the reason for the attack was still a mystery.

“We do not have a clear motive and no one has claimed responsibility” and “we don’t have any messaging during the incident, before the incident,” he said.

“There is nothing to suggest it was a terrorist or a hate crime,” he added.

They also do not have indication if the restaurant or anyone in it was targeted in the attack, he said.

Ryan said that about 30 people who were in the restaurant during the the birthday celebrations when the attack took place, had been interviewed and the restaurant was cooperating with the probe.

The Toronto Star newspaper reported that Bombay Bhel owner, Mohan Nagpal, had a lengthy interview with the investigators on Saturday.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said: “We are co-operating with the police during their investigation at this time as we have no knowledge of motivation for this terrible incident.”

–IANS

al/in