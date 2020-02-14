One Championship to launch format of ‘The Apprentice’ in Asia

Singapore, Feb 21 (IANS) The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship (ONE), on Friday announced the launch of ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition under license from MGM Television.

This brand new edition of ‘The Apprentice’ will feature 16 contestants handpicked from around the world in a high-stakes game of business competitions and physical challenges where the winner will receive a US$250,000 job offer to work for a year directly under Chatri Sityodtong as his protege at the ONE Championship Global Headquarters in Singapore, a statement said.

In addition, a total of 12 of Asia’s top CEOs (1 CEO per episode) will be featured as guest judges alongside Sityodtong. The business competitions will focus on a variety of real-world problems and industries.

Meanwhile, the physical challenges will be graced by the World Champions from ONE Championship where contestants will aim to outshine them in feats of athletic ability and cardio endurance.

‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ will be produced by ONE Championship’s production arm, ONE Studios, and will run on both streaming and linear platforms across the Pan Asian region in the second half of 2020.

