‘One Day’ has lots of twists and turns: Kashyap Barbhaya

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Kashyap Barbhaya, who is gearing up for his forthcoming release “One Day”, says that there are lots of twists and turns in his suspense thriller film.

Barbhaya was interacting with media to promote “One Day” on Tuesday here.

Talking about the basic storyline of “One Day”, Kashyap said, “‘One Day’ is basically a suspense thriller film. There are lot of twists and turns in the film. This film features actors like Anupam Kher, Mahie Gill and Zarina Wahab in important roles.”

“Anupam Kher is playing role of chief justice in the film and I am playing a Muslim guy. He is newly wedded individual. He goes for honey moon with his wife and then what happens there with them is the track of our characters and it involves suspense element as well.”

Talking about the shooting process of the film, Kashyap says that they have finished the second schedule of the film and now only last schedule is remaining.

“Shoot of the film is going really well and there is one song in the film which is picturised on me so, overall it’s going great,” said Barbhaya.

Sharing his experience working with Anupam Kher in the film, he said: “It was great experience working with him. My father works in Bollywood industry as a fashion photographer since last 35 years so, when he realised, he was very happy to have me on board.”

The film, which also stars Anusmriti Sarkar, Rajesh Sharma and Kumud Mishra among others, is being directed by Ashok Nanda and will release later this year.

–IANS

iv/nv/sed