One dead, 2 injured as truck’s fuel tank explodes

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) A welder died and two others suffered burn injuries on Thursday after the diesel tank of a truck exploded during welding in Govindpuri, a police officer said.

The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. when 20-year-old Sumit, a welder, was fixing a dent in the diesel tank of truck after separating it from the vehicle.

The empty diesel tank exploded after coming into contact with the sparks of welding machine. The deceased burnt over 60 per cent and died on the spot, a police officer said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire, he said.

“Two others — Wasim and Mama — suffered severe injuries who were sitting near Sumit. They are being treated in the AIIMS trauma centre,” he added.

–IANS

