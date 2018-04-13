One dies in London care home blaze

London, April 20 (IANS) A woman has died after a massive fire ripped through a care home in northeast London on Friday.

More than 70 firefighters were sent to tackle the flames at Connington Crescent, Chingford, at about 2.15 a.m. Eight residents and four caretakers managed to get out of the three-storey block before firefighters arrived at the scene, the BBC reported.

When crews arrived, two floors and the roof of the building were alight, London Fire Brigade said. The woman, whose name and age were not known, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dramatic images showed massive flames ravaging the flats as firefighters battled to bring the fire under control. One resident who works at another care home said: “It was about 5.15 a.m. when I heard all the noise and it woke me up.

“Having something like this happen is quite a concern for other care homes to be more vigilant,” she said.

The Care Quality Commission said the care home catered for “adults with learning disabilities who may also have autism, complex needs or behaviours that challenge services”.

–IANS

soni/vm