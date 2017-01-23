One dies in stampede to see Shah Rukh at Gujarat railway station

Vadodara, Jan 24 (IANS) One person died due to suffocation at the Vadodra railway station as hundreds of fans of Shah Rukh Khan jostled to get a glimpse of the actor, who arrived here on board the August Kranti Express on Monday to promote his upcoming film “Raees”.

According to police, social activist Farid Khan Pathan of Hatikhana area of Vadodara, who arrived at the railway platform with his wife and daughter as the family was an avid follower of the actor, felt suffocated during a stampede at the railway station and then suffered a heart attack.

He died on his way to hospital, the police said.

The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd during which some persons sustained minor wounds on their head and face.

Two constables of the Railway police also collapsed during the chaos and are undergoing treatment.

They are said to be out of danger.

The Bollywood actor is travelling with the film’s director Rahul Dholakia and producer Ritesh Sidhwani from Mumbai to Delhi on August Kranti Express train to promote “Raees” which hits the screens this week on January 25.

–IANS

