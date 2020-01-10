One Faber Group eyes millennials to boost leisure business

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Seeking to boost Indian tourist inflow, especially of millennials, to the Southeast Asian country, Singapore’s One Faber Group has initiated talks with banks, credit card firms and airlines to offer lucrative deals.

Instead of relying solely on travel agents and intermediaries, the group has appointed an India representative tasked with increasing its tourist volume. The company has appointed ISA Tourism as its India market representative.

Maintaining that Singapore continues to be an important destination for Indian tourists in Southeast Asia, One Faber Group senior executive Patrick Lee said that India figures among the top three markets for Singapore.

He agreed that following the shutdown of Jet Airways, traffic on the India-Singapore route had seen some impact, but said that this drop was being fast compensated by new flights launched by IndiGo, GoAir and Vistara.

The leisure and lifestyle services firm said that Singapore saw as many as 1.5 million Indian tourists visiting the island nation in 2018, and in the January-October period of 2019 the total figure stood 1.19 million.

In the last 2-3 years destinations like Vietnam and Cambodia have also become popular among Indian tourists and this may have prompted some of travellers to choose these new countries over the traditional destinations.

“The decline in number (2019 against 2018) is not because Singapore is losing its appeal among Indian tourists,” said Lee who is Director of Sales and Business Development at Mount Faber Leisure Group.

He noted that there was a significant jump in tourist numbers from India in 2018, compared to 2017.

One Faber Group’s portfolio of products and services include the Singapore Cable Car, Wings of Time, Faber Peak Singapore, Arbora, Dusk Restaurant and Bar, Good Old Days and 100M Private Dining, among others.

“India continues to be one of our priority markets and the appointment of ISA Tourism as market representative will allow more Indian tourists to discover our variety of memorable lifestyle experiences and embark on a delightful escapade with us,” said One Faber Group Managing Director Buhdy Bok.

