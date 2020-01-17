One held for stabbing Afghan student in Goa

Panaji, Jan 21 (IANS) The Goa Police claimed to have arrested one person in connection with stabbing of a teenaged Afghan student on the Goa University campus, here on Monday.

Satish Nilakanthe, a resident of Maharashtra, had been arrested in connection with the stabbing, said Sub-Inspector Akshay Parsekar. The cops are searching for the knife used in the assault.

Several dozen students from Afghanistan and the Middle-East enrol in short-term English language courses in Goa every year.

–IANS

maya/pcj