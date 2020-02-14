One held in connection with UP student’s murder

Lucknow, Feb 21 (IANS) Police on Friday arrested a suspect in conection with the murder of Prashant Singh, an engineering student at Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) University in Uttar Pradesh’s capital.

“Prashant was stabbed to death at the Alaknanda apartment in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar on Thursday. Police have arrested Aman Bahadur in the case. He is being interrogated,” informed Lucknow Police commissioner’s office.

Police sources said that investigation has revealed that the accused is the son of a former MLA from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP).

“The facts are being verified,” police sources added.

Singh was murdered on Thursday at the Alaknanda apartment complex of Gomtinagar extension. As per reports, he had a dispute with his junior students.

On Wednesday night, during a birthday party of Singh’s friend at a restaurant in Barabanki, he had an altercation with his junior students.

Prashant arrived here on Thursday afternoon to meet his relative at Alaknanda apartment. When he reached te apartment, a group of 12 to 14 men attacked him. The assailants stabbed Prashant in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

–IANS

hindi-vin