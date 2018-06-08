One killed as oil tanker catches fire in Bengal

Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) An oil tanker caught fire after turning turtle in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, killing one person, a fire official said.

The accident took place on Jessore Road at around 4 a.m.

“A kerosene oil tanker caught fire after the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over near North 24 Parganas district’s Duttapukur area. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to control the fire,” an official from the district fire control department said.

“The firemen recovered a charred body from beneath the tanker after the fire was put out. The identity of the deceased could not be determined as the body was completely burnt,” he said.

The official said the driver of the tanker fled from the spot after the accident happened.

“It seems over-speeding caused the vehicle to flip over. The body has been sent for autopsy with the help of police,” the official added.

–IANS

mgr/pgh/bg