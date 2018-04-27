One killed as SUV rams into Maharashtra eatery

Pune, April 30 (IANS) One person was killed and at least two others injured when a speeding SUV driver lost control and drove straight into an eatery here on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened in Sangvi area of the city when the speeding Fortuner driven by Sachin Jadhav reportedly lost control and rammed into the Anant restaurant at the crowded Famous Chowk, said an official of Sangvi Police Station.

While Omprakash A. Kandilwar, 54, who was working as a waiter in the restaurant was crushed, two others in the car, a nine-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man, were injured.

The car is believed to be owned by a local businessman who was travelling with his family, but their identity was not available even as the FIR formalities continued late this evening.

Besides the fatality, the restaurant suffered significant damage to its furniture, fittings and foodstuffs to be served to customers during the peak lunch hour when the accident occurred.

–IANS

qn/vd