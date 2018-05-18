One killed, five injured as truck hits passenger van in Delhi

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) One person was killed and four others received injuries when their vehicle was hit by a truck, police said on Friday. All the five persons were on way to their homes after a late-night work shift.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the accident took place around 4 a.m on Friday near Govindpuri Metro Station as a Maruti Echo van carrying the five employees of Noida-located Pacific Global Call Centre was hit by the truck.

Injured persons have been discharged after treatment.

The accused driver, Shriram, a resident of Bihar, managed to flee in his truck, the police officer said.

“However, the truck’s number plate fell near the spot and truck was later traced abandoned in Mahipalpur.”

Shriram is absconding and raids are being conducted to trace him, Biswal added.

–IANS

