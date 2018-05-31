One killed in Bengal accident

Kolkata, June 3 (IANS) A man died and a girl was seriously injured when their expensive sports car rammed the siderails of an overbridge on the National Highway 6 in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Sunday, police said.

“The car, which was coming at high speed, hit the siderails of an overbridge on the NH-6 near Domjur in Howrah at about 9.30 a.m. Victims were rescued from the vehicle and taken to a city hospital in a critical condition,” police said.

Shibaji Ray, 43, who was driving the car, succumbed to his injuries while his friend’s daughter who was seated next to him is being treated in the hospital, an official of Domjur police station said.A

A forensic test of the car would be conducted, police said, adding that the accident led to a traffic jam on the NH-6 for an half an hour.

According to local people, the car overturned after hitting the siderails.

“We came to rescue them within five minutes. There was a woman whom we helped but the driver was stuck inside the car and it took an hour to bring him out,” said a person who runs his restaurant near the accident spot.

According to the onlookers, the sight of speeding cars on the National Highway is not new to them.

“Every Sunday, almost 8- 10 such cars pass in the morning and return in the evening. And they move in great speed,” said the restaurant owner.

–IANS

bnd/bdc/vd