One killed in Delhi accident

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) One person was killed and five others were injured on Wednesday after their auto was hit by the driver of a speeding SUV in Delhi, police said.

The accident occurred at around 2 a.m. in Lado Sarai when the SUV tried to jump a red light, police sources said.

The victim, Chandan Jha, died on the spot.

“The six people travelling in the auto were going back home in central Delhi’s Baljeet Nagar from a function in Chattarpur where they worked as waiters,” a senior officer said.

“When it reached Lado Sarai, the SUV rammed into the auto in a bid to jump the red light. A manhunt is on to arrest the driver,” he added.

The injured have been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjang Hospital.

–IANS

sp/and/ksk/vm