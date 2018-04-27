World

One killed in London shooting

London, May 2 (IANS) A man was killed and another has been injured in a shooting in north-west London, the media reported on Wednesday.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was found with serious injuries outside Queensbury Tube station at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and died at the scene, reports the BBC.

The other man, aged in his 20s, is in hospital in a stable condition suffering from a gun shot wound.

The police have launched a murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Justin Howick, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “Detectives are busy at the scene and working to build a clear picture of the circumstances of this fatal attack.

“I would like to appeal to anyone with information to contact police at the earliest opportunity.”

Officers are examining CCTV footage in the area.

–IANS

ksk

