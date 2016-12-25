One killed in Odisha road accident

Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 (IANS) A woman was killed and over 10 injured when a bus collided with a truck in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, said police on Monday.

The bus carrying students, parents and teachers of a coaching centre returning from a picnic party met with a head-on collision with a truck near Maichheli village under Nuagaon police station in the early hours.

The impact of the collision led both vehicles to overturn, said the police.

At least three persons were critically injured and shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar while others were admitted to a local nursing home.

The deceased was identified as Tuni Pradhan.

The picnic bus of Vinapani coaching centre at Bhagabanpur had gone to Sambalpur for a picnic.

