One killed, two injured in Pakistan firing

Srinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) One person was killed and two others were injured in Pakistani firing in Shahpur near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector.

The deceased has been identified as Badrudin. The injured have been rushed to the district hospital. According to reports, Pakistan has been resorting to heavy firing using long-range mortars and along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch targeting defence positions and civilian areas.

The Indian Army is giving befitting reply to Pakistan’s ceasefire violations.

–IANS

zaffar/vin