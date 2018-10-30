One militant killed in Tral gunfight

Srinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) One militant was killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Security forces, including Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group of the state police and the CRPF had started a cordon-and-search operation after getting information about the presence of militants in Chankitar village of Tral area.

As the security forces tightened the cordon, the hiding militants opened fire triggering an encounter.

“Intermittent firing exchanges continued and finally one militant was killed. His body has been recovered. Searches are going on in the area”, police said adding the exact identity of the slain militant is being ascertained although he appeared to belong to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

Reports from the area said the house in which the militants were hiding was damaged in the encounter.

–IANS

sq/prs