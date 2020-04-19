One more dead in Andhra, 44 test positive

Amaravati, April 19 (IANS) One more person died of coronavirus while 44 new positive cases were registered in Andhra Pradesh during last 24 hours, officials on Sunday.

The latest fatality was reported from Kurnool district, taking the death toll in the state to 17.

According to the health department, 44 tested positive since Saturday, taking the overall number of cases to 647.

A total of 65 patients have so far discharged after recovery. The number of active cases stands at 565.

