One more dead in Mumbai, Maha cases are 193

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) A 40-year woman succumbed to COVID-19 in Mumbai even as the number of positive cases rose to 193 in Maharashtra, an official said here on Sunday.

According to the official, the female patient with high blood pressure was admitted to a Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai hospital on Saturday with respiratory complaints since past 3-4 days.

She succumbed late last night due to breathlessness and chest pains, and her COVID-19 report came positive today.

So far, all the 7 deaths are from Mumbai, including the latest woman victim who becomes the youngest among all the victims who were in their 60s and above.

The fresh positive cases reported on Sunday include five in Pune, four in Mumbai, besides one each in Nagpur, Sangli and Jalgaon, who are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

Among the positive cases under treatment till date, the condition of at least five has been described as ‘critical’.

The death toll of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7, including a Mumbai-based 85-year old medico who died while under treatment at a private hospital, on Thursday night. His medical reports came positive on Saturday, health authorities said.

Against the backdrop of the zooming number of positive cases in Mumbai and the state in the past three days, a worried Maharashtra government has written to the Army, requesting it to remain on standby for rendering ‘any medical emergency’ assistance if required.

Besides Mumbai with the highest 77 cases, the other badly affected districts include Pune 37, Sangli 25, Nagpur 12, Kalyan-Dombivali 07, Navi Mumbai 06, Thane 05, Yavatmal and Vasai-Virar 04 each, Ahmednagar 03, Satara and Raigad 2 each.

There is one patient each also in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Palghar, Kolhapur, Gondia, and Jalgaon, besides one from Gujarat.

The Maharashtra government has again appealed to the people to remain indoors, switch off airconditioners in homes/offices, and avoid overcrowding in public places even for buying essentials as the state permitted all shops in urban centres to remain open 24×7.

