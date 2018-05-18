One more killed in TN police firing

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), May 23 (IANS) One person was killed and four others were injured on Wednesday when police fired at protesters opposed to the Sterlite Copper smelter plant here in Tamil Nadu, police said.

The firing took place at Anna Nagar where a group of people were assembled. The dead person was identified as Kaliappan, 22.

Since morning, the police had asked the public to remain indoors to avoid any untoward incident.

The injured in Wednesday’s police action have been taken to the Government Hospital, officials said.

Police also fired tear gas at the crowd assembled outside the Government Hospital where the bodies of the 10 who died in Tuesday’s firing were kept.

The crowds were shouting slogans against the Sterlite plant and against the police. As they refused to disperse, police fired tear gas.

–IANS

vj/mr/nir