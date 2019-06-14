‘One nation, one election’ a diversionary tactics: Congress

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP over simultaneous polls, saying it was a “diversionary tactics” to divert people’s attention from real issues and accused the ruling party of remaining inconsistent on the issue.

The Congress also said that party President Rahul Gandhi has written to the government over the party’s inability to participate in the meeting of presidents of all parties in Parliament.

Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi told reporters at a press conference here that “when we talk of ‘one nation, one election,’ then we also want improvements in the election process.”

He said the Congress has raised questions over the election process as voting for two Rajya Sabha seats is being done on different dates.

He was referring to separate dates for elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat. The two seats were vacated in the state after BJP President Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected as MPs.

The Congress has approached the Supreme Court over the issue.

“We have raised issue of electronic voting machines and ballot papers. We have raised issues of how money and state machinery were misused during the elections,” Gogoi said.

“But the Prime Minister ignores them,” he said.

“It is a way to distract people from real issues,” Gogoi said, adding that ‘one nation, one election’ is a constitutional process and if the government wants, then they can hold debate in Parliament over the issue.

Hitting out at the central government, the Congress leader said, “It is the same government which did not hold assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat together. It is the same government which opted for seven-phase Lok Sabha elections to suit their needs.”

Slamming the BJP, he said, when it suits them, they opt for multi-phase elections, when they feel something new should be done, then they talk about ‘one nation, one election’.

“They have not shown consistency in their functioning,” he said, adding, “they delay the model code of conduct to make some announcements.”

“Are they really serious about ‘one nation, one election'”? he questioned.

Beside Congress, many other opposition parties are not attending the meeting called by the Prime Minister over simultaneous polls.

