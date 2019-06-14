‘One nation, one election’ may not succeed in India: TN parties

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) The ‘one nation, one election’ will result in breaking the nation and is aimed at benefiting the BJP, said a senior DMK leader.

“We oppose the BJP government’s proposal of ‘one nation, one election’. A state is an independent entity. The proposal will result in breaking the country. What will happen if a state government falls mid-way its term? Will the people have to wait for five years?” questioned Rajya Sabha MP and DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan.

The DMK has abstained from the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue on Wednesday in New Delhi.

According to him, there is Article 356 of the Constitution of India under which a state government can be dismissed.

“Suppose a state government is dismissed under Article 356, then should the state elections wait till the polls for Lok Sabha are held? The rule that polling should be held within six months once a vacancy arisis will also be amended,” he said.

According to him, the states cannot be allowed to be under the control of the Central government.

“Regional parties emerged in the country as the national parties failed to meet the aspirations of the people. The ‘one nation, one election’ proposal would make the regional parties insignificant,” he argued.

Elangovan said, the governing power is divided between the Cental government and the state government in a federal set-up.

According to him, the idea might work if there is proporational representation. But to continue in power, a party should get 50 per cent of the votes.

“In a multi-lingual, multi-cultural federal India, such a concept may not succeed unless the Constitution is amended, curtailing the power of the Central government in dismissing a state government,” a senior AIADMK leader told IANS preferring anonymity.

On the other hand, PMK spokesperson Vinoba Bhoopathy is of the view that the proposal should be studied by an expert committee and that there should not be any tinkering with the democratic structure.

“The democratic and federal structure should not be disturbed. The ‘one nation, one election’ proposal has to be studied by an expert committee in detail first,” Bhoopathy told IANS.

