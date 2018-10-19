One needs positive approach while writing-directing a film says: Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma, who is enjoying success of his recently released film ‘Badhaai Ho’, has said that there has to be a positive demand or approach of the filmmaker while writing and directing a film.

Amit Ravinderanth Sharma was interacting with media after success of ‘Badhaai Ho’ on Tuesday in Mumbai.

‘Badhaai Ho’ revolves around an old couple becoming parents again. The comedy-drama features Ayushmann as the son of an elderly couple who finds out that they would be turning parents for the third time.

When asked Sharma whether he anticipated that his recently released film will get an overwhelming response from the audience, he said, “You can’t write or direct a film thinking that whether it will work. When you write a film, you hope that it will do well. There has to be a positive demand or approach that the film on which we are working on should do well.”

He said If someone has doubts about the success of his own film, then there is no use of writing and directing a film. “There was positive response all around when we narrated story of the film to the people who were supposed to associate with the film.”

‘Badhaai Ho’ has managed to collect Rs 50.75 crore at the box-office since its release.

Does he think his film will enter 100 crore club? “It is like a dream. When we were writing, we didn’t think about whether this film will enter in 50 crore or 100 crore club. We were only concentrating on making a good film.”

Talking about his upcoming project, Sharma said, “I am working on a film which will be a footballer’s biopic and we will start shooting from next year. As of now, we don’t have dates of the actors who are working in it. We will make an official announcement soon.”

‘Badhaai Ho’ features Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in lead roles.

–IANS

iv/prs