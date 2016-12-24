One person killed, 10 injured in Yamuna Expressway accident

Greater Noida, Dec 24 (IANS) One person was killed and 10 others received minor injuries during a vehicular pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway due to dense fog on Saturday morning, police said.

Deceased Pankaj was driving in a Swift Dezire car from his hometown Vrindavan in Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh towards Delhi when his car collided with a tractor-trolley near Kasana area around 8.30 a.m., Greater Noida-II Circle Officer Abhinandan told IANS.

The injured included Brij Bihari, Anurag Sharma, Gaurav Mani Tripathi, Suresh Mandal and Omkar, who were travelling in different cars.

They were rushed to hospitals in Greater Noida, the police officer said.

–IANS

