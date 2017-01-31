One person killed, fireman injured in restaurant blaze

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) A 24-year-old waiter was burnt alive as a massive fire broke out in a restaurant here on Tuesday, while a fire-fighter was injured during rescue operations, officials said.

According to a fire service official, information was received in the afternoon about a fire at ‘Mirzaa Restaurant’ located at sixth floor of Amba Tower at Rohini sector-9 in north Delhi and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and took one and half hours to douse the blaze.

Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out after a leakage in LPG cylinder at the kitchen, said the official, adding that Kamal, a resident of Rajapur and working as a waiter in the restaurant, was trapped inside the kitchen and died.

Fire service personnel Omkar, 38, received some injuries during the rescue operation, the officer said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Meena said: “As soon as we were informed about the fire, local police teams reached at the spot and all nearby buildings were got evacuated. Forensic Science Laboratory experts have also been called to find out the cause of fire. We will take legal action against the culprit.”

