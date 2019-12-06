One Romanian held in Delhi in Kolkata ATM fraud case

Kolkata, Dec 9 (IANS) One Romanian national was arrested in Delhi’s Geater Kailash area on Monday for his alleged involvement in the series of fraudulent ATM withdrawal cases from the bank accounts of Kolkata residents, a police officer said on Monday.

Siliviu Florin Spiridon (28) was arrested when he came to an ATM in Greater Kailash to withdraw money, Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

Spiridon tried to flee by taking an auto rickshaw, but the sleuths from the Detective Department’s anti-bank fraud section went hot on his heels by taking another auto rickshaw and finally nabbed him, Sharma said.

