One sentenced to death for rape, murder

Guwahati, Aug 1 (IANS) A court in Assam on Wednesday pronounced death sentence to one person and life imprisonment to another for their involvement in the brutal rape and murder of a school teacher last year.

The District and Sessions Court of Hojai district awarded the death sentence to Moinul Hoque and life imprisonment without parole to Selim Uddin after finding them guilty in the horrific case that took place in Jamunamukh area in the district on May 31, 2017.

“The court considered the case as rarest of rare and awarded the death sentence,” said advocate Amarjyoti Saikia, who represented the victim in the court.

The 58-year-old teacher was raped by the two while she was on way to her school. They then killed her and dumped her body in the Kopili river.

The outrage against the killing forced the government to go for a fast-track court to try the culprits. The victim’s body was recovered from the river.

–IANS

