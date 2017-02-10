One-way traffic allowed on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar, Feb 10 (IANS) One-way traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was allowed on Friday after many parts of the road remained closed due to snowfall and landslides, officials said.

“No vehicle will be allowed to move in the opposite direction,” said traffic department officials.

“This will also apply to convoys of the army and the paramilitary forces,” the officials added.

A stretch of the highway was washed away by a landslide in Mehar area of Ramban district.

The Nashri-Chenani tunnel on the highway that connects the Ramban district with Udhampur is likely to be open in March, which will reduce the distance of the highway by 38 km.

The 9.2 km long state-of-the-art tunnel has been built at a cost of Rs 2,514 crore.

The tunnel will also by-pass the Batote-Patnitop stretch of the highway.

–IANS

sq/sm