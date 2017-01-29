One-way traffic opened on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) One-way traffic will be allowed on the Srinagar- Jammu national highway on Monday, a traffic department official said.

After four days of closure, the highway was restored for one-way traffic from Sunday and vehicles were allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar.

The officials said that no traffic would be allowed from the opposite direction on the 300 km highway.

Scores of trucks and other vehicles remained stranded on the high way due to its closure following heavy snowfall and landslides since Thursday.

Authorities have issued avalanche warning for the higher reaches of Leh, Kargil, Kupwara, Bandipora and Kulgam districts till Tuesday.

Residents of these areas were advised not to move out of their homes and remove accumulated snow from their rooftops.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir University on Monday announced that all exams scheduled from January 30 will be held on time.

The university also announced resumption of classes in various departments.

