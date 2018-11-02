One-way traffic restored on Leh-Srinagar highway

Srinagar, Nov 9 (IANS) Eight days after the Leh-Srinagar highway was closed following heavy snowfall in the Zojila Pass area, one-way traffic towards Srinagar was opened on Friday, official said.

The stranded traffic between Kargil and the valley has been given the go-ahead, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told IANS.

“Traffic will start around 10.30 a.m. after the frosty conditions ease out. We are first allowing the army convoy because the vehicles in the convoy have tyre chains to help further break the snow off the road.

“The civilian vehicles — trucks and others — will move in tow,” he said.

Early November snowfall had closed the highway stranding scores of vehicles in Kargil town. Town folks have been helping the stranded passengers with blankets and food for over a week.

–IANS

