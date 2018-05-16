OnePlus 6 with all-glass design now in India

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) With the aim to make a dent in the premium smartphone market, Chinese player OnePlus on Thursday launched its flagship OnePlus 6 in India — a first in the OnePlus’ line-up featuring an all-glass design.

The device will be available for open sales across all channels, starting May 22 — in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB options for Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

The smartphone features 6.28-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio for immersive viewing experience.

“With the OnePlus 6, we challenged ourselves to deliver an external design as smooth and elegant as the work we’ve done inside the device,” OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau, told reporters here.

OnePlus 6 is powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 845 chipset which improves performance by 30 per cent while being 10 per cent more power efficient.

“The Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with X20 LTE is designed with new architectures for AI, immersion, and blazing fast download speeds, allowing users to do even more with their mobile device”,” said Keith Kressin, Senior Vice President of Product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“It was purpose-built for premium user experiences like immersive gaming, cinema-grade video capture and long-lasting battery life,” Kresain added.

Coupled with Adreno 630 GPU, which is 30 per cent faster than the previous generation, the OnePlus 6 is a powerhouse for everything — from streaming HD video to playing graphically intense games.

With up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the device switches between multiple apps running at the same time without lag.

OnePlus 6 has dual-camera system with 16MP main camera, supported by a 20MP secondary camera.

With an f/1.7 aperture, the 16MP main camera features a19 percent larger sensor and OIS.

The device also marks the introduction of OnePlus’ “Slow-Motion” mode, which can capture high-definition video frame-by-frame with astonishing detail, ensuring users never miss the action.

The “OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition” device will be available with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage for Rs 44,999 and will go on sale, starting May 29.

The limited-edition silk white device with 128GB of storage will be available for purchase on June 5 for Rs 39,999.

OnePlus 6 customers can avail cashback of Rs 2,000 while using SBI debit and credit card during the first week of launch, the company said.

The smartphone will be available for purchase on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience store as well as all other OnePlus offline stores.

