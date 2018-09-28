ONGC awards over Rs 11,700-cr contract to develop ‘KG-DWN-98/2’ project

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) State-run ONGC has awarded a major work package worth Rs 11,740.86 crore ($1,694.45 million) to a consortium of companies for integrated development of “KG-DWN-98/2” project located on the East Coast.

According to the company, the consortium of BHGE, McDermott and L&T hydrocarbon has been awarded the contract.

“This tender is one of the biggest integrated tenders awarded globally in recent years,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“ONGC envisages commencement of first gas production by December 2019, first oil by March 2021 and overall project completion by August 2021.”

