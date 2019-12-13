Onida launches Fire TV Edition on Amazon India

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Recently launched Onida Fire TV Edition is now available for customers at an introductory price of Rs 12,999 for 32-inch model and Rs 21,999 for 43-inch model available on Amazon.

The Onida Fire TV Edition has Fire TV experience built-in, enabling customers to easily find and watch their favorite movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, Sony Liv, Zee5, Sun Nxt and more.

It comes with built-in WiFi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and 1 earphone port to enable customers to seamlessly connect DTH or cable set top boxes, gaming consoles, sound bars, and home theatre systems.

With Alexa Voice Remote included, the new TVs make it even easier to launch apps, search for favorite movies and TV shows, play music, switch inputs between on-demand and live TV, control smart home devices, access thousands of Alexa Skills, and more.

Users can just ask Alexa to search for and watch from a vast catalog of streaming TV shows and movies from Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, Sony LIV, Sun Nxt and more.

–IANS

