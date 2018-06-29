Online hiring for government jobs fell 20% in June: Report

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Online recruitment actitivity for government services, including public sector enterprises and defence sector, declined by 20 per cent in June on a year-on-year basis, a monster.com report said here on Thursday.

Overall online recruitment in June 2018 fell by three per cent on a year-on-year basis and eight per cent compared with May 2018, the Monster Employment Index for June 2018 said.

“Printing and packaging sector witnessed the steepest decline — 27 per cent year-on-year basis and 15 per cent month-on-month basis,” the report said.

In the agriculture-based industries, online hiring declined by 19 per cent in June 2018, compared with June 2017.

However, the production and manufacturing segment registered a 49 per cent rise in online recruitment. Home appliances segment registered a 27 per cent fall.

“Production and manufacturing (up 49 per cent) led all monitored industry sectors by the way of long-term growth for the third month in succession,” the report said.

