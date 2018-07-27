Online hiring grows 5% in April-June quarter: Report

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Online recruitment in India rose by five per cent during the quarter ended June on a year-on-year basis, a report said here on Wednesday.

Production and manufacturing sector witnessed a rise of 53 per cent in terms of online hiring, the report by monster.com said.

“The production and manufacturing sector exhibited 53 per cent growth in Q1 2018 when compared to corresponding quarter of 2017,” the report said.

Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO of monster.com for APAC and Gulf region, said the growth in the production and manufacturing sector was due to reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The telecom sector recorded a growth of 22 per cent in this quarter of 2018 as compared to second quarter of 2017, it said.

Similarly, online hiring in the media and entertainment segment rose by 33 per cent, home appliances was up 37 per cent and the retail sector witnessed a 21 per cent growth.

“Banking, financial services and insurance (up 18 per cent y-o-y) maintained an uptrend in the second quarter of 2018. FMCG sector also reflects positive sentiment with growth registered at 13 per cent increase y-o-y this quarter.”

–IANS

rrb/pgh/sed