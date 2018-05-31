Online recruitment activities up by 7% in May: Report

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Online recruitment activities for May registered a seven per cent growth on a year-on-year basis with the production and manufacturing sector continuing to exhibit the steepest rise at 56 per cent for the second consecutive month, a report said on Wednesday.

According to Monster Employment Index, the online recruitment activity in the sector, however, slowed by 6 percent between April and May 2018.

“Retail sector (up 39 percent) has exhibited significant growth on the year-on-year basis. The growth momentum paced up 28 percentage points between April and May 2018,” it said.

In the telecom/ISP sector, the growth momentum eased further from 28 percent in April this year to 21 percent in May while banking, financial services, insurance also maintained an uptrend in the last month but the growth rate has declined progressively since the past few months.

Commenting on the latest Monster Employment Index trends, Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, Monster.com- APAC & Gulf said: “India retained its spot as the fastest growing major economy in the March quarter with GDP 7.7 per cent on the back of robust performance by manufacturing sector, also reflected in the sector’s positive y-o-y recruitment growth numbers.”

From a negative y-o-y performance at the beginning of 2018, the retail sector is seeing phenomenal e-recruitment opportunities.

This mirrors the addition of retail capacity at global companies as well as recent mergers which has led to an overall growth of the sector, he said.

According to him, telecom sector is treading with caution as recent developments have resulted in layoffs and job losses.

“City-wise, both metros and non-metros are witnessing an eased pace of online hiring activity,” he added.

The report said the online hiring activity in the past month slowed in all major metro cities.

City-wise data shows, Jaipur (up 22 percent) and Chandigarh (up 21 percent) led all monitored cities by the way of long-term growth.

Year-on-year, Mumbai registered a decline of six percentage points from 15 percent growth in April to 9 percent growth in May.

Bengaluru registered three percent growth this month down from a six per cent growth in April while hiring activity in Delhi-NCR matched the year-ago level.

–IANS

bdc/vd