Only 1.2% firms true ‘digital disruptors’ in Asia-Pacific: Study

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Only 1.2 per cent of the organisations in the Asia Pacific region meet the gold standard of being “digital disruptors,” a new report has said.

According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) study, organisations in the Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), however, have progressed from resisting digital transformation to exploring digital transformation initiatives.

The findings were presented at the annual VMware’s CIO Forum here on Thursday.

“The Asia-Pacific region differs in technological maturity, but one thing is common – the recognition of digital transformation as a business catalyst,” said Duncan Hewett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, VMware.

“In order to enable digital transformation progress in the region, it is essential for organisations to integrate their existing products and services – without silos,” Hewett added.

The study found that the majority of the organisations (86.5 per cent) surveyed were still in the first three phases of maturity, and indicated that they are not yet able to integrate their digital products and services across the business to provide a consistent experience for the user.

“IT environments in APJ are now a mixture of legacy infrastructure and Public and Private Clouds. VMware is committed to working with our customers to outline the strategic measures they need to address,” Hewett noted.

According to VMware, nearly two-thirds of the industry will utilise two or more Cloud service providers in addition to their on-premises data centres.

“To make the leap forward, organisations must establish new metrics, realign organisation structures, rearchitect their technology platform and develop digital capabilities,” said Daniel-Zoe Jimenez, Research director and Digital Transformation Practice Lead for IDC Asia/Pacific.

