Only 2 Dalit generations should be given reservation: BJP leader

Aug 26 (IANS) Senior BJP leader C.P. Thakur Sunday said only two generation of Dalits should be given reservations in jobs and educational institutions, not beyond that .

“the son of a Dalit IAS officer should not be given the benefit of reservations in jobs and educational institutions,” Thakur, a former Union Minister, said here.

Thakur had earlier expressed his views to end reservation. He has also repeatedly demanded reservation for the poor among.

–IANS

