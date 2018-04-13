Only 29 candidates file nominations for Karnataka assembly polls

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) Only 29 candidates, including 17 Independents, filed their nominations till Wednesday across the state for the May 12 Karnataka polls.A

According to the Election Commission (EC)’s website, the 29 candidates filed a total of 34 nominations, with three candidates filing more than one nomination, after Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala notified on Tuesday the single phase polling in 224 assembly seats.

Among the nominations, one was from the ruling Congress, two from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), while the remaining are 17 Independents and other parties.

As per the notification, April 24 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be on April 25 and last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 27.

Polling is to be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. across 58,546 polling stations across the state using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). Votes will be counted on May 15.

In a related development, the EC surveillance squads along with the police, have seized cash worth over Rs 31.28 crore from across the state since March 27, when the model code of conduct was enforced in the state.

Over 1.13 lakh litres of liquor valued at over Rs 4.5 crore was also seized from the state by the Excise Department.

The southern state has till date 4.96 crore electors – 2.52 crore men and 2.44 crore women. Over 15 lakh are first time voters in the 18-19 age group.

